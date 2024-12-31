The 2025 NFL Draft quarterback class is starting to draw skepticism from some scouts, with one AFC scout delivering a scathing critique of the talent pool. “Man, I feel bad for the teams trying to find one [quarterback] in this group,” the scout reportedly said, highlighting the mixed opinions circulating within league circles (per The Athletic's Dane Brugler). While the class features intriguing prospects like Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward, the lack of consensus around their readiness and upside suggests teams may face a challenging decision at the game’s most critical position.

At the forefront of the 2025 quarterback class: Shedeur Sanders, a highly productive passer at Colorado under the tutelage of his father, Deion Sanders. Sanders’ stats are impressive: he has completed 74 percent of his passes for 3,926 yards, 35 touchdowns, and eight interceptions this season. His accuracy, poise, and football IQ have drawn praise, with some scouts labeling him as the most league-ready quarterback in the NFL draft.

“He won’t wow with physical tools,” one area scout told WalterFootball.com, “but his arm is good enough, especially in the short and intermediate range. Mentally, he operates at incredible speed. He’ll own a team immediately because of his competitiveness and charisma.”

Sanders’ rise from Jackson State to Colorado and his ability to produce consistently in high-pressure environments have impressed some, but others remain lukewarm. Concerns about his physical traits and whether he can consistently elevate his team in the NFL leave his draft projection in flux, though he remains a likely first-round selection.

Meanwhile, Cam Ward from Miami is another name drawing attention as a Heisman finalist. Ward has posted prolific numbers in 2024, with 4,123 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, along with four rushing touchdowns. His ability to stretch the field vertically and create plays on the ground makes him an intriguing dual-threat prospect. However, his tendency to hold the ball too long and delays in processing defenses have raised red flags for his NFL draft stock. Scouts believe Ward needs to speed up his decision-making and expand his understanding of NFL coverages to reach his potential as a pro.

The skepticism voiced by the AFC scout reflects a broader concern in the NFL about this quarterback class. While Sanders and Ward have displayed flashes of brilliance, neither has the surefire, franchise-altering upside that teams covet at the top of the draft. Unlike previous drafts that featured clear-cut superstars like Trevor Lawrence or Joe Burrow, the 2025 class lacks a consensus “can’t-miss” prospect.

For NFL teams in need of a quarterback, the 2025 class presents a high-risk gamble. Drafting a quarterback in the first round is always a calculated decision, but this year, the margin for error feels particularly slim. Teams that miss on their quarterback selection could face years of rebuilding. For teams like the New York Giants, that may not be an option.