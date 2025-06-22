While Ric Flair is one of the all-time great professional wrestlers, with runs in WCW, WWE, TNA, and now AEW that have kept him culturally relevant for a half a century, he's also a big fan of football, from his alma mater, the University of Michigan, to Deion Sanders' University of Colorado Buffaloes.

Taking some time out of his schedule to have dinner with Shilo Sanders now that the duo both live in the greater Tampa Bay area, Flair took to social media to shout out Deion's son, giving him a Tom Brady-sized endorsement ahead of his first training camp with the Bucaneers.

“For A Man That Can Have An Ego Bigger Than God, You Are The Most Handsome & Nicest Man I Have Ever Met In My Entire Life,” Ric Flair wrote. “Shilo Sanders, The Son Of Deion Sanders, Thank You For The Couple Of Hours We Had Together. In My Mind In Tampa Right Now, Tom Brady Is Gone, So You Are Absolutely The Man! WOOOOO!”

After one of the noisiest careers of any player in recent college football history, Shilo Sanders ultimately went undrafted out of Colorado after failing to pick up much traction during the pre-draft process. Signing with the Bucaneers with no guarantee of a roster spot, let alone a featured role, Sanders will have to work hard to become an NFL player on the team Tom Brady most recently took to the Super Bowl, as opposed to his replacement as the next face of the team.

Still, Sanders has earned strong marks for his efforts at getting better and will certainly have his chances to prove what he can do away from his family's system. With the “Nature Boy” in his corner, who knows, maybe Sanders will be the next great undrafted NFL success story this fall.