Colorado football watched the brief impact Shedeur Sanders delivered in Boulder, leading to a new retirement ceremony. However, that decision got met with backlash. Especially for head coach Deion Sanders.

“Coach Prime” and Colorado plan to retire Sanders and Travis Hunter's uniforms at its spring game set for Saturday. Hunter became understandable for fans, following his Heisman Trophy run. The father/son Sanders duo, however, faced harsher criticism with some calling out nepotism.

The incoming third-year CU head coach finally addressed the critics about retiring his son's jersey, per Grant Grubbs of On3 Thursday.

“If his last name wasn’t Sanders, we wouldn’t have this discussion,” Sanders began. “Only reason we’re having this discussion is because his last name is Sanders. That’s it. There have been so many things accomplished at this university, expeditiously, it’s been unbelievable. And I think we should be appreciative. We should be thankful.”

Deion Sanders defends Shedeur Sanders' resiliency at Colorado

Sanders wasn't through defending Shedeur. He credited his resilience in Boulder.

“There are a whole lot of things that are brighter in and better because someone stands on business and makes it that way. And he’s resilient when it comes to it being that way because everything we do is to improve everything for us,” Sanders said.

The quarterback presents this counterargument to those believing he's not deserving of his jersey retirement. Shedeur Sanders shattered over 100 school records in his truncated time at Boulder. That includes single season passing yards, completions, touchdowns and passer rating.

Shedeur Sanders combined to score 41 touchdowns this past season — 37 passing. He also completed 74% of his passes. He collected a litany of accolades including Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and the Johnny Unitas Award.

Fans, however, still questioned how Sanders gets his retirement ceremony over numerous school legends. Names like former star quarterbacks Kordell Stewart, the late Sal Aunesi, even non-QB stars for the Buffs like Michael Westbrook and Eric Bieniemy are yet to have their own ceremonies.

Furthermore, Sanders never led CU to a conference title or top 10 ranking like the aforementioned Buffalo legends. Regardless, CU plans to carry on with retiring No. 12 and Sanders' No. 2 number.