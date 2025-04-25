Colorado football entered the 2025 NFL Draft picture early Thursday. The Jacksonville Jaguars made it happen by shaking up the order. Taking Travis Hunter in the process.

The Heisman Trophy winner and two-way star landed second overall to the AFC South franchise. Jacksonville pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns to land Hunter.

Colorado didn't take long to send a message over to Duval County. The Buffaloes' X account fired off this social media message following the epic move as one of two messages.

“Jacksonville, y'all got a DAWG,” the account posted, which included a dog emoji.

The next was for the league.

“NFL, enjoy 12 on Sundays,” the account posted, referencing Hunter's famed number.

Colorado legend Travis Hunter reacts to Jaguars trade

Hunter to Jacksonville heated up before the draft. The Jaguars rose as a potential team that would rearrange the draft order. Hunter himself learned about Jacksonville's interest beforehand.

He even sent a message over to the man who helped make it happen: Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, per Mike Silver of The Athletic.

“Yes sir, that's the best decision,” Hunter told Gladstone before the trade got finalized.

Hunter sparked multiple reactions across the internet. He even hit two milestones on draft night, via DNVR Buffs.

“Travis Hunter is…The highest drafted CB in NFL HISTORY The first WR to go Top 2 since 2007,” the account posted.

A fellow Heisman winner reacted to the move. By sending his own suggestion to the Jaguars. Robert Griffin III fired off this request to new head coach Liam Coen, Gladstone and company.

“Let him play both ways Jacksonville!!! Let him be the Shohei Ohtani of American Football,” Griffin III shared.

Hunter is now the highest drafted Buffaloes player in school history. He additionally ended a 14-year skid for Colorado. The Program's last first rounders came in 2011 with Nate Solder and Jimmy Smith landing in the opening round.