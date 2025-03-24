JuJu Watkins as a USC football recruiting sales pitch? Watkins' celebrity amid her basketball dominance could sway the next major commitment for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans.

The Trojans are continuing to court four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux out of Oaks Christian High in Westlake Village. The 2026 talent placed USC on his short list earlier in March. He's targeted April 5 for when he'll choose between USC, Washington, Oregon, Michigan, Georgia and the Trojans' city rival UCLA.

Every university outside of USC will do its part to deliver any type of sales pitch to land Redeaux. The Trojans, however, now have Watkins to lean on as a massive upper hand on the college football recruiting trail. Redeaux's father Russell shared with Blair Angulo of 247Sports the special connection his son shares with the USC star.

“They grew up together and they're basically blood,” Russell Redeaux said to Angulo.

Watkins is currently leading the women's basketball team into the Sweet 16 as a No. 1 seed. The USC standout even shut down an injury concern. But now, USC and Riley can attempt to use the childhood connection between Redeaux and Watkins to win the RB over.

JuJu Watkins has ‘inspired' Deshonne Redeaux with this USC element

There's one more Watkins element that can persuade the next major four-star move for Trojans football. NIL rises near the forefront of Redeaux's decision.

Who better than to learn from the top NIL athlete on the USC campus? Redeaux's dad adds that's another element persuading his son's decision.

“She's a disruptor in sports right now and in those conversations, when you're thinking about branding and image building, JuJu has inspired Deshonne,” Russell Redeaux shared.

Watkins holds endorsement deals with Nike, Dove, AT&T, State Farm and others. She even has her own mural in Downtown L.A. through her Nike endorsement. Redeaux and his family likely are having conversations about how to market his own name down the road. Watkins has emerged as one of the more marketable athletes in the nation regardless of sport.

Redeaux is entering his fourth season on varsity at the prestigious private school known for producing NFL talent. Kayvon Thibodeaux of the New York Giants, Colby Parkinson of the Los Angeles Rams, and Indianapolis Colts WR (plus former USC star) Michael Pittman II are notable past Lions.

Redeaux has racked up 2,202 career rushing yards with 25 touchdowns per MaxPreps. He's fresh off delivering his first 1,000-yard season at the high school level. He'd join the nation's top-ranked recruiting class if he verbally commits to USC. The Trojans have delivered aggressive recruiting results including flipping four-star quarterback Jonas Williams from Oregon. Now Watkins could give the Trojans additional leverage in securing their newest four-star pledge.