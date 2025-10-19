Florida football coach Billy Napier vowed Saturday night to savor a tense 23-21 victory over Mississippi State even as questions swirl about his job security, telling reporters he would “enjoy this one tonight” and deal with the fallout tomorrow.

Will a narrow escape against Mississippi State be Billy Napier's last game at Florida?

The win felt like a bandage on a program already under pressure. Florida leaned on the run and timely defense in a game that nearly slipped away, with running back Jadan Baugh erupting for a career-high 150 yards and a touchdown to keep the Gators alive via the ESPN Box Score. Quarterback DJ Lagway threw for 280 yards but tossed two interceptions; the offense did just enough to hold off Mississippi State’s late push.

Napier’s postgame composure clashed with the noise around him. A handful of fans booed as he left the field, and local coverage suggested the win might not quiet the calls for change in Gainesville. Analysts and beat writers flagged ominous postgame exchanges and mixed signals from players that feed speculation about the coach’s future.

On the field, Florida showed grit. The defense came up with a critical late interception. Michai Boireau’s pick in the final minute broke Mississippi State’s final drive and essentially saved the home victory, and the Gators did an effective job shortening the game when they needed to. But the win also exposed the same inconsistencies that have dogged this season: missed tackles, shaky secondary depth, and an offense that sputters between flashes.

For Napier, the message was simple. “I’m gonna enjoy this one tonight. And then I’ll wake up tomorrow, and I’ll worry about what’s next. We're banged up,” he said, acknowledging a roster hit by injuries.

The administration faces a choice: back a coach who can still squeeze wins out of a flawed roster or move on in search of a steadier direction. For the Gators’ players, Saturday’s result buys time and restores a sliver of momentum. For Napier, it may only delay the inevitable conversation. Either way, he’ll sleep on it and let tomorrow decide the headlines.