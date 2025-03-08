International Women’s Day has a new supporter with Florida football quarterback DJ Lagway. He is giving back in a big way. Through a partnership with the Gators’ NIL collective, Florida Victorious, Lagway is donating NIL dollars to women’s sports, according to On3.com.

In a social media post, Lagway detailed why he donated, as well as his inspiration on International Women's Day.

“Hard work is the lifeblood of everything we do,” Lagway said on social media. “Every home run, every spike. So many hours of unseen hard work, but I see it.

“I see the 25 SEC championships, I see it in the perfect 10, I can hear the hours of dedication in every pitch. I see the precision in every 3-pointer. I am truly inspired by these women; their passion pushes me to go harder every single day.”

The Florida football true freshman had quite the jump last season. He led the Gators down the stretch and won their final four games. Some expect him to be a Heisman contender in 2025.

Not to mention, some expect Florida football to be in the College Football Playoff conversation. He threw for 1,915 yards as a freshman in 2024, and showed plenty of promise.

Florida football's DJ Lagway makes a huge NIL donation

While there was no dollar amount, the report is that he donated roughly six figures to women's sports. That money can go to a barrage of Florida programs.

For instance, the women's basketball team could use a boost after the SEC's dominance this season. Teams like South Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee are at the top of the conference.

Coincidentally, it's the same for Florida football. They are towards the middle of the pack for SEC teams. Luckily though, a donation like Lagway's, the university and the women's sports programs can have a huge lift.

After all, Lagway set a Florida football record this past season as a freshman. The best is yet to come for the quarterback, barring any injury.

The focus might be on the football program, but the rise of women's sports could mean more emphasis on growing those programs. As mentioned earlier, other SEC teams are ahead of the curve. Florida has some work to do to reach the level of the SEC's best.

Either way, Florida football has major support of the women's sports programs. It may be International Women's Day, but judging from Lagway's comments, the women in his life have so much meaning.