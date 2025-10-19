As the Florida football team beat Mississippi State on Saturday, 23-21, all eyes are still on the job security of head coach Billy Napier amidst another disappointing season. With the Florida football team firing Napier, quarterback DJ Lagway addressed the fan reaction to Napier during the game

During the game, fans would boo Napier and call for the firing of the head coach, and when Lagway was asked about his feelings toward the reactions, he would not answer the question straight on, according to On3 Sports.

“Like I said, I focus on my guys and my teammates,” Lagway said. “Always motivating those guys and just trying to keep rallying the troops.”

Lagway himself is going through an inconsistent season as the sophomore signal-caller has thrown for 1,513 yards to go along with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. In the win over Mississippi State, he threw for 280 yards and two interceptions. When Napier was asked about the victory with the rumors around him, he was focused on enjoying the result.

“I’m gonna enjoy this one tonight. And then I’ll wake up tomorrow, and I’ll worry about what’s next,” Napier said, via Andy Staples.

Will a narrow escape against Mississippi State be Billy Napier’s last game at Florida?https://t.co/eHKgecpqQ9 pic.twitter.com/Dn0VlHdOBT — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) October 19, 2025

Florida football's Billy Napier is “built” for the pressure

While the pressure is on the Florida football head coach in Napier, there is no denying that there are fans who are calling for the program to put an end to his tenure. Even with all the noise around Napier and the Gators, he would say after Saturday's victory that he is “built for it,” according to Sports Illustrated.

“Yeah, I would say I'm built for it. I'm made for it,” Napier said. “I chose the coaching profession. I was called to coach. And the good comes with the bad, and the bad comes with the good. I do think the game's about the players, and I'm proud of the players and the way they played. You're never gonna make everybody happy in these leadership positions. When you're in charge, these are the things that come with it. I love the game of football. I love the game.”

As Napier was fired by the Florida football team officially, Brandon Marcello would report that the program will have a staff and team meeting on Sunday. At any rate, the Gators are 3-4 as the team prepares for their next game against the No. 9 University of Georgia next Saturday with Napier no longer at the helm.