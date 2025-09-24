Florida football’s 2025 season is spiraling. At 1-3, the Gators are staring at a brutal schedule while dealing with their most pressing question yet: what to do with quarterback DJ Lagway.

Once billed as a Heisman contender, Lagway’s year has been marred by turnovers, sacks, and now a walking boot. The uncertainty has triggered speculation across Gainesville and beyond about whether Florida should sit him, or even redshirt him, to preserve his long-term value.

Head coach Billy Napier, however, is shutting that conversation down.

Pete Nakos of On3 posted on X that Napier clarified Lagway’s status: “He’s fine. He got stepped on in the game on Saturday.”

Zach Goodall of Swamp247 added that Napier called the chatter about Lagway possibly opting out to redshirt “comical.” The coach’s firm tone leaves little doubt he still plans for Lagway to be central to Florida’s plans once the Gators return from their Week 5 bye to face Texas.

The debate has been fueled by Florida’s lack of offensive rhythm. Lagway has been hit relentlessly behind an inconsistent line, including four sacks against Miami in a 26-7 loss.

Former Gators quarterback Shane Matthews has been critical of Lagway’s fundamentals, noting mechanical flaws that defenses are exploiting. Lagway’s inconsistency. Highlighted by a five-interception outing against LSU, has intensified calls for a reset.

From Napier’s perspective, though, Lagway is still his guy. Calling redshirt talk “comical” signals his belief that the quarterback will bounce back quickly.

That stance also buys him time to rework an offense that ranks near the bottom of the SEC in nearly every category. With Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia, and Tennessee looming, Florida’s best hope may be for Lagway to play through the pain and regain his 2024 form.

In the meantime, graduate transfer Harrison Bailey remains the most realistic backup option. Bailey, the former Tennessee QB and Sun Bowl MVP, brings experience but not the long-term upside of Lagway.

Florida fans may want an immediate solution, but Napier appears committed to weathering the storm with his sophomore starter.

The Gators are limping into October both literally and figuratively. Lagway’s walking boot became symbolic of Florida’s battered season, though Napier insists the injury isn’t serious.

His dismissal of redshirt rumors highlights the delicate balance between protecting the program’s future and salvaging the present.

Florida football team's bye week offers a chance to regroup, but the margin for error is gone. If Lagway can return healthy and sharper, there’s still hope for bowl contention. If not, the noise in Gainesville will only grow louder, and Napier’s words may come back to haunt him.