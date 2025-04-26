Florida State football had an abysmal 2024 season. This offseason, the team is working hard in the transfer portal to get back on top of the ACC. Florida State is closer to doing that, after picking up a top portal cornerback.

Florida State football got the commitment of corner Jeremiah Wilson, per On3. Wilson played at Houston where he started all 12 games for the Cougars in 2024. He is one of the top returning cornerbacks this season, according to several college football recruiting outlets.

Wilson is a 5-foot-10 defensive back who has totaled 61 tackles, 10 passes defended, and five interceptions in his career, per the outlet.

Florida State football is now listed as no. 24 in the country in the On3 college football transfer portal rankings. The Seminoles have 17 total transfers.

Florida State football has big expectations in 2025

Florida State football coach Mike Norvell has a lot of ground to make up. The Seminoles were the biggest shock of the college football world in 2024, after winning just two games. One of the wins was a victory over Charleston Southern.

Norvell is certainly on the hot seat heading into 2025. Florida State is just not used to 10-loss seasons, and fans have no desire to get used to them.

The Florida State head coach is eager to move forward and prove that his squad is better than what they showed last year.

“You don't want to waste any experience because those experiences, they form who you are,” Norvell said, per CBS Sports. “And I cannot wait to tell the story about this journey, and whether it's a year from now, whether it's 25-30 years from now, you'll be able to point back and say, ‘You know what, that was really hard, that was really challenging,' but some of those things that came out of that hard and challenging moment helped define and establish what was truly special of what we got to build upon from there. Like I said, there's a gratitude in it.”

Things don't get easier though for the Seminoles. Florida State opens the 2025 season with a game in August against Alabama.