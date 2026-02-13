With the Florida State football program looking towards the transfer portal and other aspects to improve the team after an up-and-down year, head coach Mike Norvell is tasked with turning the ship. As the Florida State football team prepares for the 2026 season, Norvell speaks on how he deals with all the criticism faced.

According to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports, Norvell would go into how he is working diligently to bring the Seminoles back to “competing at a championship level.”

“I've put my head down and gone to work,” Norvell said. “I've done that regardless in years past when there have been talks of other opportunities.”

“We were able to take some big picture perspectives of areas that we need, that every person needs to do better at and continue to improve upon, to get Florida State back to competing at a championship level in this football program,” Norvell continued. “I believe wholeheartedly that we are going to achieve that.”

Florida State football's Mike Norvell on the title expectations

While rumors will continue around the Florida State football team, last season showed the ability they have with a Week 1 opening win over the Alabama Crimson Tide, but they were unable to keep the momentum. As Norvell enters his seventh season with the Seminoles, he speaks honestly about the criticism when being the head coach of a major program.

“Every year, when you choose as a player, as a coach to come to Florida State, there are championship expectations, and that’s what I want,” Norvell said. “That’s what I want our focus on: Showing up every day, being the best that we can be, doing what we can do to take it one day at a time and put ourselves in position.”

“It really is that daily focus, and the teams that can grow through a season, that can learn from the good and the bad, and be able to put themselves to compete at a high level as you get into November and December,” Norvell continued.

Florida State looks to improve after finishing with a 5-7 record and 2-6 in conference play.