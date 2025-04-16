Florida State football just received some massive news on wideout Jordan Scott. The 6'7 wide receiver was one of the Seminoles' top additions through the transfer portal over the past season. Scott was the No. 2 JUCO WR in the 2025 class and looking to immediately contribute to Mike Norvell's program. He committed in November of 2024 amid a tumultuous season for Florida State football.

Unfortunately, On3 has confirmed that Scott will depart Tallahasee after just one semester. The wideout has entered his name in the transfer portal without playing a snap for the Seminoles.

Mike Norvell is in desperate need of a bounce-back season

Just two seasons ago, Mike Norvell led the Seminoles to an undefeated ACC Championship. That team barely missed out on the College Football Playoff but had seemingly established a stable culture under its head coach. Florida State subsequently entered 2024 as the preseason No. 10 team in the country. With playoff-sized expectations in the new twelve-team format, last year's group had a disastrous campaign. The Seminoles finished the season 2-10 and 1-7 in ACC play.

Mike Norvell was gradually building up Florida State football through his first four years, and after an awful fifth year, he now finds himself on the hot seat. The past season did come with several consequences, including a whole host of players leaving in the transfer portal and decomitting. Scott now joins this group in the spring window as the Seminoles look to shore up their roster ahead of 2025. And this roster will need to be strong because the year starts out hot in Week 1 with a game against Alabama. Florida State's strong nonconference schedule will give it a chance to build a compelling resume for the College Football Playoff should it rack up the wins.

Overall, despite the turmoil, Mike Norvell is bringing in the 19th-ranked recruiting class in the country and several talented transfers. The expectations will be high in Tallahassee, and anything close to last year's season will be unacceptable for a football program of this prestige.