A day after receiving a visit from national champion Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, five-star quarterback Brady Smigiel decommitted from Florida State and is reopening his recruitment.

Citing his sources, ESPN's Pete Thamel first broke the news on X, posting, “Sources: Blue chip QB recruit Brady Smigiel, the No. 36 overall player in the Class of 2026, has de-committed from Florida State. He’s ESPN’s No. 4 QB in the Class of 2026 and has received significant interest from Michigan, Ohio State, S. Carolina, Wash., UCLA and Michigan St.”

Smigiel (Class of 26), a 6-foot-5, 205-pound quarterback from Newbury Park, CA, initially committed to the Seminoles back in June. Since then, Florida State endured a painful 2-10 campaign in 2024 and brought in former UCF head coach Gus Malzahn as the team's new offensive coordinator last month.

While Smigiel himself hasn't posted anything concrete on social media, he did retweet a picture of himself with Kelly that was originally posted by his father, Joe, on X.

During last year's run at Newbury Park High School (CA), Smigiel threw for 3,521 yards and 49 touchdowns to only three interceptions. He also ran for over 400 yards and 11 scores.

Ohio State fans excited about possibly adding Brady Smigiel

Due to the Kelly visit, Ohio State fans have been showering social media with enthusiastic optimism.

“BUCKEYE,” tweeted Boomin' Buckeyes Media.

“FREAKING STOKED,” said another Ohio State fan.

“Come be a legend in the Scarlet and Gray,” posted another.

Other fans simply went with tweeting GIFs of the program:

The possibility of Smigiel in Columbus comes after Ohio State snagged a commitment from another five-star quarterback, 2025's Tavien St. Clair. A Smigiel commitment could solidify the Buckeyes' quarterback room for years to come.

Smigiel is ranked as the No. 61 overall prospect, the No. 5 QB, and the No. 10 recruit in California in the 2026 class, with the opportunity to rise even further with another big season in the fall.

Smigiel's father told On3's Steve Wiltfong that his son is planning on taking some visits before ultimately making his decision.

“He definitely is planning on taking some trips,” he said. “After the amazing season he had 60 totals TDs and only 3 INTs which is best in the country and named Mr. California for all classes he has gotten a bunch of interest. Especially when 11 of those TDs are rushing.”