Florida State football became rumored as the next destination for UCF head coach Gus Malzahn. Now, Central Florida is officially looking for a new head coach.

Malzahn officially accepted the offer to join Mike Norvell and his FSU coaching staff Monday. The now former Knights head coach officially broke his silence on joining the Seminoles, per a school release.

“I am excited to be here at Florida State and to help us win championships,” Malzahn said. “It's exciting to work with Coach Norvell, who is someone I believe in as a coach and leader.”

Malzahn is leaving UCF after back-to-back sub .500 seasons, including this season's 4-8 campaign. He leaves after four seasons at the school.

Norvell spoke highly of Malzahn's coaching. Which explains why the hire was made.

“I'm extremely excited to have Gus Malzahn join our staff at Florida State,” Norvell said through the release. “He has one of the most innovative minds in college football and a proven track record of developing elite offenses everywhere he's been.”

Norvell added how he gets to work alongside Malzahn again.

“His offenses have consistently showcased a tremendous running game combined with explosive plays through the air,” Norvell said. I'm thrilled to work side-by-side with Gus again as we elevate the Florida State offense back to one of the elite groups in college football.”

Both men collaborated together at Tulsa. Norvell was a graduate assistant from 2007 to 2008. Malzahn served in three different roles: Assistant head coach, co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach during that time.

Florida State is aiming to bounce back from a dismal 2-10 campaign. And the ‘Noles started out ranked in the top 10. It marked FSU's worst season since 1974, when they went 1-10 overall.

Malzahn leaves behind the nation's 16th ranked offense at UCF. He'll aim to improve a Seminoles offense that fell to 132nd overall.