The Florida State football team has dropped two disappointing games this season in ACC play. Florida State lost to Miami (FL) on Saturday, 28-22. The Seminoles are now 3-2 overall on the year.

Florida State is in a free fall in the Associated Press College Football poll. The Seminoles dropped seven spots to no. 25 in the latest AP Poll, after the Miami loss.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell was frustrated following his team's latest loss. The Seminoles scored 19 points in the fourth quarter to make it a more respectable score.

“To come up short in this one is utterly disappointing in every way,” Norvell said after the Miami loss, per the Associated Press. “Our guys battled. We just had too many mistakes.”

Florida State next plays Pittsburgh in a key ACC game, on Saturday.

Mike Norvell needs to get some wins for Florida State

Mike Norvell won just two games at Florida State during the 2024 season. The Seminoles' coach entered the 2025 season with pressure on him to win.

He started the campaign by doing just that. Florida State football got a huge win over Alabama to kick off the season. Since then, things have gone south once again for the squad. Florida State is 0-2 in the ACC, and their hopes for a College Football Playoff appearance are hanging by a thread.

“As a coach, I have to be better in helping continue to assist our guys. We eliminate some of the mistakes that were better in some of the key situations. Just to continue to lift them up and push them forward,” Norvell said after the Miami loss, per USA Today. “We will respond from this. Nobody wants to have to go through it, but these guys, they are going to fight. They're going to continue to get better.”

Florida State already lost a conference game this season to Virginia.

“Yeah, I'm not somebody that ever carries a silver lining for a loss. I mean, you win or you lose, and our guys, they competed, they fought,” Norvell added. “We've come down to really where it's been one possession at the end of the last two games, but at the end of the day, we didn't play well enough or coach well enough or execute well enough to get the victory.”

Florida State has a chance to get in the win column when they play Pittsburgh on Saturday.