One of the biggest surprises of the college football season so far has been Florida State football. The Seminoles have vaulted into the top 10 in the AP poll after a dominant win over Alabama in Week 1 and a couple of impressive, no-nonsense performances against lesser competition.

Things don't quite hit a fever pitch for Mike Norvell and company in Week 5, but it could get tricky as a potential trap game awaits. Florida State will head to Charlottesville for a Friday night road game against a pesky Virginia squad.

The Seminoles are a little bit dinged up coming into this game. Star quarterback Tommy Castellanos and tight end Randy Pittman Jr. both popped up on Wednesday's injury report, but both are still listed as probable to play according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

“Florida State TE Randy Pittman Jr. and QB Thomas Castellanos are probable for the Virginia game, per the ACC Availability report,” Thamel wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “WR Squirrel White is not on the report, which means he’s set to play.”

Castellanos is becoming one of the stars of college football so far this season after calling his shot against Alabama and playing one of the best games of his career to get the win. He is 27-for-38 passing this season with 594 yards and three touchdowns while running for 139 yards and three scores on the ground.

Virginia is 3-1 on the season, taking a close loss on the road against a very explosive NC State team. The Cavaliers handled business against Stanford on Saturday and have a very experienced quarterback in Chandler Morris, so they will be tough to beat with a fired up home crowd behind them on Friday night in prime time.

Florida State will have to be careful not to overlook Virginia in this game before taking on No. 2 Miami at home in Week 6 on a Saturday night in Tallahassee. It would be very easy to look ahead to that game and slip up here, so Norvell will have to have his group ready to play on Friday night.