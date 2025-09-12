The Florida State Seminoles football team has opened the 2025 season with a dominant 2-0 start, fueled in large part by offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn. The former Auburn Tigers and UCF Knights head coach has already transformed the Seminoles offense. Head coach Mike Norvell emphasized Malzahn’s early impact during the team’s Week 3 bye.

In a feature posted by On3’s Griffin McVeigh, Norvell spoke highly of Malzahn’s preparation, energy, and results so far in Tallahassee. The two coaches have deep ties from their days at Tulsa, and the renewed collaboration is already paying off.

“It’s nice because he’s a machine,” Norvell said. “He really is. It’s just the way he can go about his vision of what he wants it to look like, tying it to our players and what you can do, and then understanding what it needs to look like. Really, he’s done an outstanding job. He’s having fun… As we’ve gotten into the season, it’s a joy for me.”

The shift in the Seminoles offense has been evident. Through two games, the team has racked up 108 total points, including a dominant win over Alabama. Quarterback Tommy Castellanos, who transferred to Florida State from Boston College after an earlier stint with the UCF Knights, has emerged as a dual-threat centerpiece. Explosive contributions from Micahi Danzy and Duce Robinson continue to push the unit forward.

Norvell has embraced a more hands-off approach offensively in 2025, trusting Malzahn to lead the way. That trust has already paid off with sharper execution, improved tempo, and creative play-calling.

If the momentum holds, Florida State is poised to stay in the national spotlight. With Malzahn guiding the offense and Norvell trusting the system, the Seminoles offense looks sharp, focused, and prepared for the challenges ahead—starting with a critical stretch that includes the Miami Hurricanes and ACC play.