Johntay Cook's eventful summer continues to get worse with another arrest. Roughly three months after he left Texas and one month after he committed to Washington from the college football transfer portal, Cook was arrested for the second time in as many weeks.

Ten days after he was arrested for theft, Cook was booked for marijuana possession in Grayson County, Texas, On3 Sports reported. He was allegedly caught with less than two ounces on him. Texas is one of just 11 US states where marijuana is not legal in any capacity, including for medical use.

After leaving the Texas football program in November 2024, Cook entered the college football transfer portal at the end of the season. He subsequently committed to Washington, where he curiously parted ways with the school just 48 hours after arriving on campus. Neither Cook nor the Huskies have released any substantial comments on the situation since.

Before the chaotic split, Cook was one of Washington's prized transfer commitments. Head coach Jeff Fisch signed Omari Evans, Kai Horton, Tacario Davis and Jacob Manu from the portal to give the Huskies a top 2025 transfer class. Three of their top incoming transfers spent 2024 with Arizona, where Fisch coached before signing with Washington.

Johntay Cook's letdown career at Texas

Since leaving Texas, the past four months have been a monumental fall from grace for the former five-star recruit. Cook entered Austin at the same time as Arch Manning and was expected to take the reins following the departure of Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Worthy. After his freshman year, Cook was consistently name-dropped by former teammates Worthy, Ja'Tavion Sanders and Jonathon Brooks at the 2024 NFL Draft.

Sanders hyped up Cook as a “mini Zay,” referring to Worthy. The Kansas City Chiefs rookie agreed, saying Cook emulated his skill set, making him a perfect fit in Steve Sarkisian's offense.

However, instead of breaking out, Cook's sophomore stat line was virtually identical to his freshman production. He recorded just eight catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns before bowing out of the program.

Following his de-commitment from Washington, Cook is presumably back in the transfer portal. It is unclear where he plans to spend the 2025 college football season, though it is likely his recent sequence of events will force him to take the junior college route. Before committing to Texas, Cook was heavily pursued by Oregon, Michigan and a handful of other power conference programs.