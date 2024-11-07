The Texas Longhorns are set to face the Florida Gators this week in a game that not too many people are looking at, especially considering the Gators' injuries. However, Texas will be missing a former five-star wide receiver who left the program on Thursday, planning to enter the transfer portal.

“We've had some roster movement today with Johntay Cook moving on. We have nothing but respect for he and his family. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors,” said Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian on Cook deciding to move on and enter the portal.

Cook was a five-star wide receiver prospect in the 2023 class and was viewed as a crown jewel type player for the Longhorns. However, in two years with the program, he saw just rotational play. He ended up catching 16 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns. His last reception came back on September 28th against Mississippi State.

Texas wide receiver depth chart after Cook's departure

Considering Cook was depth coming into the season, the loss shouldn't be a major loss regardless. However, it does impact the depth and is one piece out of the rotation gone.

For the starters, they will still be Isaiah Bond, Matthew Golden, and DeAndre Moore Jr. So far, Bond has caught 23 passes for 380 yards and four touchdowns, Golden has caught 24 passes for 332 yards and four touchdowns, and Moore has caught 17 passes for 249 yards and five touchdowns.

Behind those guys is Silas Bolden and freshman Ryan Wingo. Wingo, a five-star prospect in his own right, has caught 19 passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns. Bolden, on the other hand, has caught 12 passes for 108 yards and one touchdown.

With Cook out of the rotation, it will likely be freshman Parker Livingstone who will take his role. The former three-star hasn't caught a pass so far this season.