The New England Patriots are heading into Mike Vrabel's first season as head coach. After a lost 2024 season under a one-and-done Jerod Mayo in the top spot, general manager Eliot Wolf and Patriots ownership quickly moved to lock down Vrabel, easily their top target. Vrabel, the former Patriot linebacker, is returning as a prodigal son. With the first selection of their partnership, Wolf and Vrabel chose LSU football's Will Campbell Jr. with the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. On Saturday, Campbell Jr. accomplished a major off field accomplishment by graduating from the university.

“From first round pick to #LSUGrad,” posted LSU Football's official account on X, formerly Twitter.

Now that Campbell Jr. has officially left the LSU football program behind, his next task is an important one. Just like he did for Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier with the Tigers, he must now protect Drake Maye, the hopeful franchise quarterback in New England. As Vrabel and Wolf build their team around Maye, they hope that last year's third overall selection can improve on a promising rookie season. Can Campbell Jr. and Maye be two pieces of the next core of contending Patriots teams?

Patriots hope Will Campbell Jr. will be key pillar in rebuild

If they can be two of those pillars, then the jobs of Vrabel and Wolf will be a lot easier. A franchise quarterback is the most important thing that any perennial contender needs. Just look at what the Patriots did with the greatest of all time, Tom Brady, at the position. They won six Super Bowls during Brady's 20 seasons in Foxborough. In Maye, New England certainly hopes they have their new version of Brady.

Of course, Maye won't get there if he can't stay upright. That is precisely why Vrabel and Wolf selected Campbell Jr. He is seen as one of the draft's most complete and safest prospects. He was consistently one of the nation's top offensive lineman while at LSU. His past quarterbacks likely trust him implicitly. Will Maye be able to do the same? It certainly looks like that is not only the hope of the new Patriots' brass, but their fan ship as well.