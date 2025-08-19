Georgia football is witnessing camp practices intensify with the 2025 season arriving in 12 days. The Bulldogs still have multiple positions to finalize. One other open spot is strong safety.

K.J. Bolden is hailed to rise as the free safety starter. But even his starting role isn't guaranteed per his own words. Which he shared via Jordan D. Hill of Dawgs247 on Monday following a practice.

“It's definitely a great competition. I mean, myself, I don't have a spot guarantee right now, you know?” Bolden said. “We're all working for a spot right now. So, you know, we're just all competing, you know, going at it every day. We've just got to keep working.”

The sophomore has freshman Todd Robinson on his tail. But the fiercest safety battle involves the opposite spot.

Georgia strong safety up for grabs during football camp

Strong safety has drawn more eyes during fall camp in Athens. That race involves upperclassmen and prized college football transfer portal additions.

Adrian Maddox is an incoming senior. Maddox originally looked headed to Florida in the portal, but flipped to the Bulldogs on Jan. 7. JaCorey Thomas is another in pursuit of the starter role. He's a long tenured Bulldog — having been in Athens since 2022.

But there's two more intriguing options and newcomers. Zion Branch joined his heralded brother Zachariah in leaving USC for Georgia during the offseason. Now Zion is a contender for strong safety. But Miami transfer Jaden Harris arrived to in the spring.

“They're coming to work every day, trying to work their tail off,” Bolden said about the SS room. “Just coming from a new program, I know it's not easy just coming to Georgia. We do things a little different over here, but I feel like all them guys are definitely doing a great job of buying in. I can just tell they're hungry and they're ready to get to it.”

Georgia kicks off its '25 campaign against Marshall on Aug. 30. The Thundering Herd are turning to Tony Gibson as the new head coach.