Georgia football is witnessing camp practices intensify with the 2025 season arriving in 12 days. The Bulldogs still have multiple positions to finalize. One other open spot is strong safety.

K.J. Bolden is hailed to rise as the free safety starter. But even his starting role isn't guaranteed per his own words. Which he shared via Jordan D. Hill of Dawgs247 on Monday following a practice.

“It's definitely a great competition. I mean, myself, I don't have a spot guarantee right now, you know?” Bolden said. “We're all working for a spot right now. So, you know, we're just all competing, you know, going at it every day. We've just got to keep working.”

The sophomore has freshman Todd Robinson on his tail. But the fiercest safety battle involves the opposite spot.

Georgia strong safety up for grabs during football camp 

Joshua L. Jones-Imagn

Strong safety has drawn more eyes during fall camp in Athens. That race involves upperclassmen and prized college football transfer portal additions.

Adrian Maddox is an incoming senior. Maddox originally looked headed to Florida in the portal, but flipped to the Bulldogs on Jan. 7. JaCorey Thomas is another in pursuit of the starter role. He's a long tenured Bulldog — having been in Athens since 2022.

But there's two more intriguing options and newcomers. Zion Branch joined his heralded brother Zachariah in leaving USC for Georgia during the offseason. Now Zion is a contender for strong safety. But Miami transfer Jaden Harris arrived to in the spring.

“They're coming to work every day, trying to work their tail off,” Bolden said about the SS room. “Just coming from a new program, I know it's not easy just coming to Georgia. We do things a little different over here, but I feel like all them guys are definitely doing a great job of buying in. I can just tell they're hungry and they're ready to get to it.”

Georgia kicks off its '25 campaign against Marshall on Aug. 30. The Thundering Herd are turning to Tony Gibson as the new head coach.

More NCAA Football News
Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman smiles as he walks off the field after the Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium.
Insiders shares why Fighting Irish must choose QB ASAPJake Faigus ·
Texas Longhorns linebacker Colin Simmons (11) and Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Donovan Jackson (74) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium.
Texas football’s Colin Simmons trolls Ohio State on social media after QB announcementScotty White ·
Quinten Joyner runs the ball during the Texas Tech football team's spring game, Saturday, April 19, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Standout transfer Texas Tech football RB suffers season-ending knee injuryJordan Llanes ·
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort.
Michigan’s 5-star freshman could miss entire season with injuryAlex House ·
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh holds the National Championship Trophy as he celebrates after winning 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game against the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium.
Insider defends Michigan football national title with ‘best team’ claimScotty White ·
Stanford head coach Frank Reich answers questions from the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown.
Frank Reich drops honest take on Ben Gulbranson earning Stanford QB1 roleLorenzo J Reyna ·