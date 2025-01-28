Georgia football quarterback Jaden Rashada ended up entering the transfer portal near the end of the winter window, and because it was so late, he didn't have a lot of options. Now, Rashada is reportedly eyeing the spring transfer portal window in terms of finding a new home. There isn't a big rush for Rashada to find a new school, and if there aren't any good fits for him right now, it makes sense to wait until the spring when some other schools might realize that they want to add another QB.

“NEW: Georgia transfer QB Jaden Rashada is shifting his focus to the spring portal window, @PeteNakos_ reports,” On3 said in a post. “Rashada plans to work with a trainer and quarterback coach in the next few months.”

Jaden Rashada started his career at Arizona State before transferring over to the Georgia football team. He received limited playing time during the 2023 season as he finished the year 44/82 through the air for 485 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Rashada came to Georgia after that season, and he did not see the field this year for the Bulldogs as he was behind both Carson Beck and Gunner Stockton. Beck ended up getting injured in the SEC title game, and Stockton took over starting QB duties.

Next year, Rashada will be an upperclassman, and he wants to be at a school where he can earn the starting QB spot. Beck is no longer at Georgia after transferring to Miami, but with Stockton back, Rashada would once again be in a backup role if he were to stay at Georgia.

There are still a couple of months before the spring transfer portal window opens up, but when it does, Jaden Rashada will have a better idea of what kind of options he will have in terms of his next home. He has already transferred once before, so his is familiar with the process, and his next school will be his third.