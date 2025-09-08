Week three of the 2025 college football season is getting ready to kick off, and one of the best highlights of the weekend is the matchup between traditional SEC powerhouses, Georgia and Tennessee. The Georgia football team travels to Knoxville and plays in Neyland Stadium, which Kirby Smart called one of the loudest in college football.

At his weekly press conference on Monday, Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart praised the environment the Bulldogs will travel into on Saturday afternoon, calling Neyland Stadium one of the best and loudest stadiums in college football.

Kirby Smart opened his press conference when he said, “Yeah, really excited about this matchup. It is one of the toughest places to play in college football. It'll be as loud as it ever is. It always is one of the loudest in the SEC for sure.”

Then, Kirby Smart discussed specifically the makeup of this year's Tennessee football team and how they will match up with the Bulldogs.

“They’ve done a great job. Josh has a great team and program. They’re a playoff team from last year, and we’ve had some really physical games. It’ll be no different. They are built around toughness, running the ball, and stopping the run, which they’re perfect at. I think people have a misconception about their offense, which scores so many points, but they are very physical. You look at last year’s game between both teams, both lines of scrimmage were extremely physical, and it’s been that way every time we’ve played each other. It won’t be any different this time.

“We’re going to a tough place to play—first game on the road in the SEC. When you open up on the road in the SEC, it’s always challenging. It’ll be important that our players understand that the environment is something that they don’t have to worry about. You've got to worry about how you play, and sometimes that’s easier said than done, especially with young players. But we’ll prepare for it and are excited to play. These are the games you come to Georgia to play in. So I’m excited for these guys.”