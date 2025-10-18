Georgia football coach Kirby Smart is hoping for a big win on Saturday, over Ole Miss. College GameDay is in Athens ahead of the Georgia-Ole Miss contest. Smart joined the GameDay crew on set for an interview, ahead of the game.

ESPN's Pat McAfee tried to get Smart to take his shirt off with the GameDay crew in town. McAfee joked that if Smart took his shirt off during the broadcast, his Georgia defense would rush the Ole Miss quarterback multiple times in the game.

Smart didn't take to that suggestion, although he did immediately jump out of his chair.

“Zero chance,” Smart said jokingly on ESPN. “I'm keeping my shirt on. My wife would be so embarrassed.”

Georgia is 5-1 on the season, and hopes to upset an undefeated Ole Miss team Saturday. The Bulldogs have one loss this season, to Alabama. Georgia is 3-1 in the conference.

Georgia would help their College Football Playoff chances by beating Ole Miss

The Bulldogs hope to return to the College Football Playoff this season. Georgia made the CFP in 2024, but got upset by Notre Dame.

Georgia could strengthen their chances with a win over Ole Miss Saturday. A loss makes things much more difficult, as it would give the Bulldogs two losses in SEC conference play. The Rebels enter the game undefeated on the season.

“I have a lot of respect for Lane (Kiffin),” Smart said about the Ole Miss coach, per USA Today. “He does an incredible job. Probably one of the best things he does is in-game coaching, having coached with him and watched him for years.

“His impact on the quarterback and the offensive play and ability to communicate with the quarterback, whether it's by headset or by sideline, he does a great job of getting the quarterback's attention and getting them in the right place based on looks, probably better than anybody else in the country.”

The Bulldogs got a big conference win earlier this season against Tennessee. Georgia's schedule gets no easier in the weeks ahead, as the team has to play Texas and Georgia Tech. Georgia also has road conference games against Florida and Mississippi State.

Georgia and Ole Miss play Saturday at 3:30 ET.