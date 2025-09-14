Georgia football won a heavyweight fight against SEC rival Tennessee on Saturday. The Bulldogs needed overtime but pushed their way past the Volunteers, 44-41. Following the game, Georgia football coach Kirby Smart celebrated with his team.

Smart celebrated in a very unique way. He stuck out his tongue at the Tennessee crowd, and threw a tongue celly at Volunteers fans.

Kirby Smart walking off after beating Tennessee in OT

Georgia pulled off a stunning comeback to get the win. The Bulldogs trailed 38-30 with about six minutes left in the game. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton then threw a touchdown pass to London Humphreys with less than three minutes left. The Bulldogs converted a two-point conversion to tie it, and send the game to overtime.

In overtime, the Bulldogs defense first held Tennessee to a field goal. Georgia then scored when running back Josh McCray cashed it in from the one-yard line, ending the game.

Georgia football hopes to return to the College Football Playoff

The Bulldogs look on the right track to return to the College Football Playoff this season. Georgia is now 3-0 on the campaign, following their win over the Volunteers.

The squad rolled up more than 500 yards of offense against Tennessee. The bad news is that the Bulldogs also nearly allowed 500 yards of offense. Georgia's secondary gave up 371 passing yards to the Volunteers. Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar threw for 371 yards and four touchdowns, but also had two interceptions.

Georgia must certainly play better than that on defense in the weeks ahead. Tennessee's Chris Brazzell had three touchdown receptions for the Volunteers, to go with 177 receiving yards.

Stockton did all he could for the Bulldogs offense. He threw for two touchdowns, to go with his 304 passing yards. The Georgia quarterback now has 721 passing yards this season and four touchdown passes. He has also completed about 71 of his passing attempts so far this campaign.

Georgia football has another tall order ahead. The Bulldogs next play Alabama on September 27. It will be a chance for revenge for the Bulldogs, as they lost to Alabama last season.