Kirby Smart and the No. 12 Georgia Bulldogs made easy work of the Kentucky Wildcats after beating them in a 35-14 blowout on Saturday evening.

Georgia was coming off its first loss of the season after falling 24-21 to SEC rival Alabama last week. It ended the team's perfect 3-0 start of the year, having picked up wins over Marshall, Austin Peay and Tennessee.

Smart reflected on the win after the game, per media outlet DawgNation. He didn't have any shock towards the team's dominance against the Wildcats, instead expecting it.

“I wasn’t shocked at all by the response of the team. I expected it,” Smart said.

Kirby Smart on Georgia's bounce-back win vs Kentucky: "I wasn't shocked at all by the response of the team. I expected it." The standard doesn't flinch. #UGA #DawgNation

How Kirby Smart, Georgia performed against Kentucky

It was a huge bounce-back win for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs to get, lighting up the Kentucky Wildcats in a convincing rout.

Georgia stormed out to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter. Kentucky scored in the second quarter, but the Bulldogs proved to be too much for them to overcome on both sides of the ball.

Gunnar Stockton had a solid night leading the offense. He completed 15 passes out of 26 attempts for 196 yards and a touchdown and an interception. He also ran with the ball six times for 48 yards and two scores.

Two other players had the chance to attempt carries in the run game. Chauncey Bowens had a decent outing with 15 rushes for 70 yards, while Nate Frazier provided seven carries for 34 yards.

Four players were able to record two or more receptions throughout the contest. Dillon Bell led the way with four catches for 68 yards. Zachariah Branch came next with four receptions for 18 yards, Elyiss Williams had three catches for 48 yards, and London Humphreys provided two receptions for 35 yards. Meanwhile, Cash Jones caught a 16-yard touchdown pass.

The No. 12 Bulldogs will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Auburn Tigers on Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET.