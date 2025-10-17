The Georgia Bulldogs take on the Ole Miss Rebels for a top-10 SEC battle tomorrow. Georgia is ranked 9th in the country with a 5-1 record and hosts Lane Kiffin and the Rebels, who are ranked 5th with a 6-0 record. College Gameday will be on campus tomorrow as Sanford Stadium will be rocking all day long.

On Friday, Bulldogs' head coach Kirby Smart joined the Pat McAfee Show to discuss the game and other aspects of college football. One of the topics was about the discussion for which conference is better between the SEC and the Big Ten. The SEC has been the best conference over the last few decades, but the Big Ten has had the last two National Champions and currently has two teams in the Top 3 of the AP Poll.

“I think the greatest debate in College Football right now is the other conferences talking about teams that are ranked.. We're not gonna know until we start doing cross-conference like they do in College Basketball”@KirbySmartUGA #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/4MoppqDwrh — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I think the greatest debate right now in all of college football is the other conferences saying, ‘Oh, the SEC just has all these teams ranked, well, they really don’t deserve to be ranked, and they play each other and they beat each other up.' I don’t think we’ll ever know the truth. I always say, go poll the NFL scouts and get them to tell you where they’re pulling from and where they’re drafting from, and that usually will equal the best teams.”

“We’re not going to know until they start putting us all in there and they play a cross-conference like they do in basketball. I’d love to do one of those with another conference.”

Doing a cross-conference would be great for the league, but it would be something that would have to be planned out a few years in advance, with the current contracts a lot of these schools have with each other.