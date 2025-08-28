A few months after Georgia QB Jaden Rashada entered the transfer portal, he will take command at Sacramento State University.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Rashada will begin his stint with Sacramento State in its first game against South Dakota State on Saturday.

After entering the transfer portal, Rashada said he was excited to play for Sacramento State.

“(Sac State's) offense is super quarterback friendly,” Rashada said, per CBS Sports. “Everyone knows about (Marion's) Go-Go Offense. High tempo, throw the ball. I'm pretty excited about that.”

Sacramento State is the fourth team Rashada has played for in recent years. The previous three included Florida, Arizona State, and Georgia.

After decommitting from Miami-FL to go to Florida, Rashada filed a lawsuit against the University and coach Billy Napier, claiming defrauding of millions of dollars in NIL money.

In April, a judge ruled that the civil case would proceed.

Rashada then went onto play for Arizona State University out of Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California.

At AZU, he threw for 485 yards and achieved a 53.7% pass completion rate. Additionally, Rashada threw for four touchdowns as the starting quarterback.

In April 2024, Rashada transferred to Georgia. He did not play in a single game during this one year.

Last year, Sacramento State finished the season at 3-9. Additionally, they were 1-9 in the Big Sky Conference.

Their season came to a close with a 31-21 loss in the Causeway Classic to UC Davis. After navigating through two programs, Rashada might find his footing.

Will Jaden Rashada get his chance at Sacramento State?

Rashada could fit well into the fabric of Sacramento State's program. Their offensive is much more explosive and dynamic, fitting for Rashada's playing style.

He also brings some semblance of experience in playing for highly touted programs such as Georgia.

This year, he may get his long overdue chance.