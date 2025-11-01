The No. 22 Houston Cougars fall 7-2 on the season after suffering a surprising 45-35 Week 10 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers. It's the type of loss that could eat at the Cougars, as WVU entered the contest as 13.5 underdogs.

Houston had no answers for West Virginia, as the Cougars turned the ball over three times while also allowing three sacks on the day. Additionally, the defense was helpless against the Mountaineers' rushing attack, as they allowed 246 rushing yards. WVU also managed to score four touchdowns on the ground between three different players.

It is arguably the biggest upset of the 2025-26 college football season. Although quarterback Conner Weigman threw for over 300 yards and four touchdowns, his turnovers were just too much for Houston to bounce back from.

Article Continues Below

COUNTRY ROADS 🔥 West Virginia knocks off No. 22 Houston❗️ pic.twitter.com/y6DlEXXX0V — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

The loss is the second of the season for the Cougars, which puts them in an odd spot in the Big 12 rankings. They now find themselves third in the conference behind the BYU Cougars and Cincinnati Bearcats. With three games remaining on the schedule (UCF, TCU, and Baylor), Houston may have to win out just for a chance to play in the Big 12 Championship, as well as the College Football Playoff.

Luckily, there is still some time for Houston to right the ship, and all it takes is some losses from other programs around the nation. But considering the Cougars were ranked No. 22 entering the contest, suggests the program could drop out of the Top 25 rankings altogether. As for West Virginia, this was the Mountaineers' first win over a ranked opponent in four years.