Georgia football quarterback Jaden Rashada is in the college football transfer portal for the second time in his career. He started his career at Arizona State before transferring to the Bulldogs, but he didn't get any playing time last year. Rashada made the decision to enter the portal again, but he currently doesn't have any visits set up.

“Georgia QB transfer Jaden Rashada does not currently have any visits set, he tells @247Sports,” Chris Hummer said in a post. “Though, he said a few visits are in the works. Rashada is the No. 2 available QB in the @247SportsPortal rankings.”

Out of high school, Jaden Rashada was expected to be a star as he was one of the top QBs in the 2023 recruiting class. He was a four-star recruit and the #44 player in the class, according to 247Sports. Rashada was also the #6 QB and the #4 player in the state of California. He attended Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, CA, and he committed to Arizona State.

Rashada was expected to be a star at the college level, but that hasn't happened yet.

“Owns a frame and build that can add ample weight and strength,” Rashada's scouting report out of high school said. “Has the mold to add at least 20 pounds of muscle easily. As he matures and gets stronger it will benefit his durability, long-term ability, and development. Stands tall in the pocket with the mobility to avoid the rush and buy time to make plays under pressure. Poised and does a nice job making plays off platform. Mechanically displays a smooth, effortless throwing motion.”

Rashada was already a complete player in high school, and he was expected to get even better at the college level.

“Gets the ball out quickly, generating power from his lower body to have the ball snap out of his hand,” the scouting report continued. “Does a good job changing speeds and adding touch on throws when need be, to either fit the pass into tight windows or to complete throws over defenders. Good ball placement on passes where only the receiver is able to make the play. Plays with impressive anticipation on his throws where you can see that he is throwing his receivers open and out of harm's way. Continued development should foster growth in his ability to go through his progressions and understand pre-snap what coverage the defense is in so that he can get the ball out quicker than he already does.”

Jaden Rashada clearly has a lot of potential, but his time hasn't come yet. He can still make a big impact at a school that needs a starting QB.