Brent Key and the Georgia Tech football team landed a talented prospect in the 2026 class, flipping Kealan Jones from the Georgia Bulldogs to the Yellow Jackets.

Jones announced his commitment to the Yellow Jackets on Monday, per On3 insider Hayes Fawcett. Hailing from Marietta, Georgia, he had his original pledge to the Bulldogs since April before changing course.

Jones stands out as a three-star defender with an 89 score on 247Sports. He ranks as the 42nd-best player at his position and the 56th-best player in the state of Georgia. His composite score of 0.8856 puts him at 44th and 58th in those categories while being 545th in the country.

What's next for Georgia Tech after landing Kealan Jones

It marks a solid addition for Brent Key and Georgia Tech to make for the 2026 class. Kealan Jones stands out as a talented safety who will bring a quality skillset to elevate the Yellow Jackets' secondary.

Article Continues Below

This season, Jones finished with 40 carries for 443 yards and seven touchdowns. He also had 10 catches for 215 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he finished with 33 tackles, three fumble recoveries, two passes defensed, and an interception.

Jones is a versatile defensive back that can play multiple positions. Throughout his high school career, he can play at the cornerback and safety positions. He has great instincts and is a player that can play in the box and take away the opposing team's best player.

In the meantime, Georgia Tech will look forward to postseason action. They finished the regular season with a 9-3 overall record, going 6-2 throughout its ACC matchups. They finished at sixth place in the conference standings, being above the California Golden Bears and Clemson Tigers while trailing the SMU Mustangs and Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Yellow Jackets will await their fate in the postseason. They will have a bowl game to end the year, which they will find out the week after the conference championship games.