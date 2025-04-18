Houston football bolstered its 2025-26 offense in a massive way Thursday. The Cougars landed one of the biggest college football transfer portal additions. Plus grabbed him after leaving Wisconsin.

The Big 12 program landed tight end Tanner Koziol, with Hayes Fawcett of On3 revealing the update. Koziol originally starred for Ball State in the Mid-American Conference (MAC). He's best known for catching 94 passes for 839 yards and scored eight touchdowns in 2024.

Koziol rose to the 17th-best portal player by On3 for this spring transfer cycle. But he became free to head elsewhere in abrupt fashion.

The former Cardinals TE placed his name into the portal nearly 24 hours ago. Wisconsin landed a massive and athletic 6-foot-7, 237-pound target. Koziol's addition emerged as a signature portal coup for the Badgers.

But his immediate departure adds to a growing list of offseason struggles in Madison.

Houston bringing TE in amid tumultuous offseason for Wisconsin

Houston Cougars quarterback Zeon Chriss (2) looks to throw the ball to running back Stacy Sneed (21) during the third quarter against the Baylor Bears at TDECU Stadium.
Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Luke Fickell and company are enduring a rigid offseason. Even after Fickell signed a contract extension in February.

The Big Ten powerhouse features a near-empty quarterback room. Tyler Van Dyke sparked the roster attrition by transferring on Dec. 9. He wasn't the lone departure.

Braedyn Locke jumped into the portal nearly 48 hours later. Mabrey Mattauer completed the rare portal exit hat trick — leaving Madison on Dec. 21 as the third QB departure. Wisconsin got left with three underclassmen QBs for the spring roster.

Fickell and Wisconsin did pull in a new quarterback through recruiting. Except Ryan Hopkins of Mater Dei High in Santa Ana, California doesn't arrive until 2026. Koziol would've walked into a place with QB uncertainty.

Houston, meanwhile, addresses a major need on offense. UH struggled at tight end, with Maliq Carr catching only 19 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown to lead the unit.

Koziol will catch passes for more experienced QBs. Zeon Chriss returns after throwing 824 yards, four touchdowns and eight interceptions. Conner Wiegman is also on board after suiting up for Texas A&M.