The Illinois football program is making a massive hire for its future. Head coach Bret Bielema announced that former Montana head coach Bobby Hauck is joining the Fighting Illini as their new defensive coordinator. The move is significant for both parties because Illinois is getting a great defensive mind, and Hauck is returning to coaching after initially retiring from Montana. Bielema made this move following an active transfer portal cycle.

On3's college football insider, Pete Nakos, was among the first to report that Hauck is returning to coaching after retiring from coaching Montana and turning that program into a powerhouse at the FCS level. He has a chance to be a great defensive coordinator for Illinois. A breath of fresh air may be needed for both sides, as change can be beneficial, but the move still comes as a surprise to Hauck in particular.

Hauck spent 15 seasons as Montana's head coach, serving from 2003-09 and 2018-25, and finished with a 151-43 record in those two stints. Hauck also served as head coach of UNLV from 2010-14, going 15-49 in that time. He led Montana to the FCS national championship game four times, losing all four.

Hauck is the winningest coach in Big Sky Conference history, leading Montana to eight conference titles. He earned Big Sky Coach of the Year four times and was a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award in 2009 and 2003.

Hauck's defenses have ranked nationally in scoring defense in the top 20 three times over the last five seasons and in turnovers in the top 10 three of the last five years.

When Hauck retired from the job at Montana, he said, “from my job and the head coach's desk — this is probably the most important thing I'll say here — dealing with what college football has become is not always enjoyable as a head coach.”

The scheme that Hauck runs fits present-day college football extremely well. He runs an aggressive 3-3-5 style of defense. That scheme uses speed effectively and is well-suited to how offenses operate today.

Bielema and Hauck both released statements saying they were excited to get things rolling next season and to work together to win in the Big Ten. They need some momentum after a season in which the defense was tormented by Indiana.