The Illinois football team is having a solid season so far, and they are winning over many analysts. CBS Sports college football analyst Brian Jones thinks Illinois may be the third best team in the Big Ten Conference right now.

“I would probably have them definitely behind Oregon, Ohio State,” Jones said on a CBS television program. “I’d have them in front of Penn State right now.”

"I would have them in front of Penn State right now."@JonesN4mo is loving how @IlliniFootball looked today in a 45-19 win vs. Duke pic.twitter.com/d1KNH180ia — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jones made the comments following the Fighting Illini's impressive win on Saturday over Duke. Illinois poured it on the Blue Devils, winning by a 45-19 score.

“I love the way they play on the line of scrimmage. You mentioned the type of approach Coach [Bret] Bielema employs,” Jones said. “And it’s about the line of scrimmage. Winning in the trenches. So, I would have them right ahead of Penn State right now.”

Illinois is 2-0 on the season. The Fighting Illini have scored nearly 100 total points in their two victories.

Illinois football is rolling right now

Article Continues Below

Illinois certainly received Duke's best shot on Saturday. The Blue Devils amassed more than 300 passing yards in the game, and 438 total yards. Illinois football was able though to stop Duke from scoring touchdowns.

Illinois did that by forcing turnovers. Duke lost a whopping four fumbles in the game. The Blue Devils had five total turnovers, while the Fighting Illini didn't commit any. It certainly helped make a difference in the contest.

Time will tell how good this Illinois team truly is. There are several powerful teams in the Big Ten this season, looking to make the College Football Playoff. Illinois is certainly one of them, but so are Penn State, Ohio State and Oregon. The Big Ten has plenty of other good programs this season, including Indiana and Michigan.

The Fighting Illini have to travel to Indiana in the coming weeks. Illinois also plays Ohio State at home this season. Oregon, Michigan, and Penn State are not on the schedule.

Illinois next plays Western Michigan on Saturday.