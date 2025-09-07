The Illinois football team forced a sea of turnovers against Duke on Saturday, en route to an impressive victory. Illinois defeated Duke 45-19, and the team is moving up the rankings as a result. The Fighting Illini are now in the top 10 of the Associated Press College Football poll. The squad is ranked no. 9, per the poll.

This is the highest ranking for the team in the AP poll since 2001, per the school. The Fighting Illini are 2-0 on the season.

Illinois is getting praise this season from several analysts and pundits, due to their play. The squad forced five turnovers against Duke, including four fumbles.

“It tells a lot being able to come out there and finish the job, especially away and how we did. It's definitely a positive thing for the team,” Illinois defensive back Matthew Bailey said after the Duke win, per 247 Sports. “It gives us that reassurance and that confidence to know we can play how we want to play, and go the full four quarters that we planned on playing. It was very exciting to see on offense and defense, both sides. It was awesome.”

Illinois next plays Western Michigan on Saturday.

Can Illinois win the Big Ten?

The Fighting Illini will get their chance to compete for a College Football Playoff berth this season. While the squad avoids a few of the best Big Ten teams, there are some tough games on their conference schedule. That includes a road trip to Indiana, and a home game against Ohio State.

Illinois is led by head coach Bret Bielema, who is coming off a 10-win season in 2024. Bielema previously coached at Wisconsin and Arkansas. He had a lot of success with the Badgers, and won three Big Ten championships. This is his fifth season at Illinois.

Time will tell if Illinois can be this year's Cinderella story in college football.