Coming off a narrow 20-15 loss to previously ranked No.11 Indiana, the Iowa football program is looking to bounce back this Saturday. A road trip to fellow Big Ten school Wisconsin awaits head coach Kirk Ferentz's Hawkeyes. If the Iowa football team wants to get back on track with a win in Madison, it could likely use starting quarterback Mark Gronowski. However, according to Ferentz in his weekly press conference (h/t Badger of Honor), Gronowski might not be able to play on Saturday.

“Regarding Mark [Gronowski] – so far, so good. It’s been encouraging. He’s gotten some good work in. A week ago, I wasn’t so optimistic. We will take it as we go… Right now we’re working all three of the guys, but he worked well today.”

If Gronowski can't go, then backup Hank Brown will likely get the nod. Brown has already played in three games this season, including the loss at Indiana two weekends ago. While he didn't have the best day in relief of Gronowski, Brown also played in the Iowa football team's Week 1 and 3 wins. It's his first season with the Hawkeyes, as Brown transferred in from SEC school Auburn this past offseason. If Gronowski is unable to play, can Brown lead the Iowa football program to a 4-2 start on Saturday?

Can Iowa football improve to 4-2 with a win at Wisconsin?

While the Iowa football team is coming off a loss two weeks ago, Wisconsin has had its own issues. The Badgers are currently 2-3, and the seat under head coach Luke Fickell likely continues to heat up. The Iowa football program is slightly favored in the matchup, even though Wisconsin is the host.

That could change if Gronowski is unable to go. The senior spent four years at Division II powerhouse South Dakota State, waiting for an opportunity to lead an FBS program. Now, he has his shot with the Iowa football team. While the quarterback hasn't had the impact many thought he would, he's still been the best signal caller the Iowa football program has had under center in some time. Can Gronowski make the start on Saturday, leading the Hawkeyes to a 4-2 record in the process? If so, Ferentz and his team could be on their way to one of their best seasons in recent memory.