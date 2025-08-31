The Kansas Jayhawks will be without one of their linebackers for several weeks in Bangally Kamara.

Kansas are two weeks into the season, off to a good start with a 2-0 record. They easily dealt with Fresno State and Wagner in convincing blowouts, bringing promise to the fan base for a solid campaign.

However, they will miss Kamara for a while. He suffered a non-contact injury in practice last week before the team's matchup against Wagner, as On3 insider Pete Nakos reported on Sunday. He will miss several weeks as he recovers from the injury.

Kamara spent the first four years of his collegiate career with the Pittsburgh Panthers. He transferred to South Carolina, representing them for the 2024 season before taking his talents to Kansas for this campaign.

What's next for Kansas after Bangally Kamara injury

It's a tough hit for the Kansas Jayhawks to take at the linebacker unit, losing Bangally Kamara in the process.

Kamara took part in the opener against Fresno State, getting plenty of reps on the field. He made four tackles and forced a fumble, being productive with his chances. This includes two tackles for a loss of yardage and a sack.

The Jayhawks have been excellent on both sides of the ball, albeit against lower-quality opponents. They are averaging 38.5 points per game on offense and seven points per game on defense.

Quarterback Jalon Daniels was effective throughout their two matchups. He completed 36 passes out of 45 attempts for 456 yards and seven touchdowns while attempting 11 rushes for 65 net yards.

From the run game, Daniel Hishaw Jr. has shined with his opportunities. He made 27 rushes for 158 net yards and a touchdown, applying pressure against opposing defenses.

As for the receiving corps, Emmanuel Henderson Jr. and Cam Pickett have stood out in that area. Henderson recorded nine receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns while Pickett made eight catches for 106 yards and three touchdowns.

The Jayhawks will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Missouri Tigers on Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m. ET.