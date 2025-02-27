USC football is in a position to continue the Los Angeles legacy of Kobe Bryant, though his nephew. The Trojans landed on the remaining list of schools for the late NBA legend's four-star family member Jett Washington. Though USC must fend off the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, Texas and others to land him.

The safety Washington of Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas unveiled his top 11 on Monday evening, per Hayes Fawcett of On3. Washington is a towering 6-foot-5, 200-pound defensive back who's On3's top-ranked safety for the 2026 class. L.A. sports fans will love seeing the nephew of Bryant consider the city as his future college home.

USC emerges immediately as the one to watch for the nephew of the “Black Mamba.” Sports fans across the globe know all about the two decade run Bryant delivered in the City of Angels. But the Trojans bear watching for another profound reason.

Head coach Lincoln Riley and company have put together the nation's No. 1 recruiting class so far. USC flipped Oregon four-star quarterback Jonas Williams then added four-star edge rusher Simonte Katoanga to rise to first. Now, the Trojans are in the mix to land the nation's top safety — plus young family member of the NBA icon.

But again, Washington has a strong list of other suitors on his list.

Kobe Bryant nephew brings intrigue to USC, Alabama, Ohio State and others

Washington is a rare specimen on the football field.

He's a rare 6-foot-5 option at safety. However, he uses his towering frame to play in the box and wreck the running game. National recruiting analyst Greg Biggins of 247Sports believes Washington could grow into a future edge rusher outside of playing safety.

“The big question with Washington is what position will he play in college. He’s a legit 6-5, 200 pounds and could end up at receiver, safety, linebacker or even grow in to an edge rusher. He played primarily safety as a sophomore and can play in the box, loves to hit and has a nice physical edge in his game,” Biggins wrote in his evaluation.

He adds that Washington “looks natural running routes” as a wide receiver and “has strong hands and can make plays down the field.” Biggins predicts Washington can slide to linebacker.

That can come off as music to the ears of new linebackers coach Rob Ryan, in the event Washington chooses USC. Ryan shares Vegas ties with the top-rated safety — having spent 2022 to 2024 as a senior defensive assistant.

Alabama and Ohio State aren't the only ones challenging USC to land Washington. His other list of schools include local university UNLV, Big Ten champion Oregon, then Texas A&M, Michigan, Georgia, Penn State, Texas and Notre Dame. Washington is also the No. 1 prospect in Nevada and a five-star prospect per 247Sports composite rankings.

Bryant's biological sister Sharia is Washington's mother, which gives away the family connection.