Louisville football just lost the cousin of NFL star Jadeveon Clowney to the transfer portal. The Cardinals are heading into their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, who has had a promising tenure so far. The Cardinals have been active in the portal, with former USC quarterback Miller Moss coming over to presumably take on the starting role. Now, this program will look to a step up the ladder in a competitive ACC Conference.

Nevertheless, the latest news isn't great for Louisville football. According to College Sports Business and Transfer Portal Reporter for On3Sports, Pete Nakos, edge rusher Demon Clowney has entered the portal. The senior transferred over from Charlotte during this offseason and has not played a snap for the Cardinals. Prior to his stint with the 49ers, Clowney was also with Ole Miss and a former 4-star recruit out of high school.

Louisville football looks to keep trending in the right direction

Signing Miller Moss was a huge win for the Cardinals. The Trojans' starter was one of the most sought-after QBs in the portal and now firmly places Louisville football in a position to realistically compete for an ACC Championship. There's a reason why the Cardinals are No. 20 in ESPN's Way-Too-Early rankings. In this new era of the College Football Playoff, Louisville football is putting itself in a position to compete for a slot in the field annually.

Jeff Brohm has led the program to two straight years without losing more than four games. Despite this clear sign of momentum, losing Demon Clowney is not ideal. The edge rusher was likely not set to be a starter on this roster. However, Clowney could have provided this team with some valuable depth and experience at the position. But this departure does not change the expectations for this team heading into 2025.

Looking ahead, Louisville football has a manageable schedule difficulty-wise. That being said, there are some potential pitfalls should this team not take every game seriously. The nonconference includes matchups against perennial bowl games like James Madison and Kentucky.

But the most challenging stretch of the season likely comes in back-to-back games against Clemson and SMU. The two ACC teams that made the College Football Playoff in 2024 will likely be as good, if not better, than they were last season. Still, the Cardinals have a significant opportunity to do something special next season. Time will tell if Jeff Brohm's program takes that next monumental step.