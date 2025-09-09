The Louisville football team is getting some bad news. Louisville is going to be without star linebacker Stanquan Clark for several weeks. Clark is dealing with a lower leg injury, per CBS Sports.

“As I noted in this post earlier, the belief is that it will be well into October at the very least until he’s back,” reporter Matt Zenitz posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Clark has posted seven total tackles in the 2025 season so far. He has helped Louisville football race out to a 2-0 start, following wins over Eastern Kentucky and James Madison. This is his third season playing for the Cardinals.

Clark posted six tackles in the team's last game, a 28-14 win over James Madison. He had three solo stops.

In his career, the linebacker has 98 total tackles. He had a career-high season in 2024, with 43 solo stops. The linebacker also has two interceptions and three forced fumbles in his career.

Louisville wants to be a contender for the ACC title

Article Continues Below

The Cardinals hope to win the ACC championship this season, and make the College Football Playoff. Louisville is coming off a 2024 season that saw the squad win nine games. The Cardinals didn't make the CFP, but Clemson and SMU did from their conference.

Louisville has proven to be one of the stronger football programs in this conference. The Cardinals are led this season by quarterback Miller Moss. Moss has 374 passing yards on the season, to go with two touchdowns.

Another star for the team is linebacker T.J. Quinn. Quinn will have to step up his production, due to Clark's injury. Quinn was recently named the ACC's Linebacker of the Week. He recorded 11 tackles in the James Madison game, and was essentially flying around the ball.

Against James Madison, Louisville's defense showed out. The Cardinals posted six sacks. Louisville also held JMU to just 137 passing yards, and 263 total yards.

Louisville football next plays Bowling Green on September 20.