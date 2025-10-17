LSU football coach Brian Kelly likely will be without starting defensive tackle Bernard Gooden when the Tigers visit Vanderbilt on Saturday, according to the latest injury flags that have the LSU defensive front juggling availability late in the week.

Gooden, a transfer from the University of South Florida who has been a steady interior presence, was listed as doubtful on the SEC injury report, via On3 reporter Pete Nakos on X, formerly Twitter. He is dealing with a bruised collarbone sustained in LSU’s win over South Carolina. Gooden's absence would thin a defensive tackle rotation that does a lot of heavy lifting against teams that try to grind out yards inside.

Kelly communicated cautious optimism earlier in the week, saying Gooden remains “very sore” and that the team would manage him carefully if he pushed toward game action. That mirrors what On3 reported, where sources told the outlet the current expectation was that the Montgomery, Alabama native would not be available Saturday in Nashville. LSU’s medical staff and coaches prefer a measured approach; with a physical SEC slate ahead, they seem unwilling to force a player who could suffer a setback.

Compounding the Tigers’ interior concerns is the status of linebacker Whit Weeks, who is listed as questionable after battling an ankle issue that has nagged him since earlier this season. Weeks has been a tone-setter for LSU’s defense, and his limited availability would force coordinator Blake Baker to shuffle personnel and may alter how aggressively LSU plays off the line in obvious run looks. Game planning will likely account for both possibilities.

Vanderbilt presents a unique test. The Commodores lean on power and misdirection, and they will try to exploit any thinness up the middle. That makes the status of Gooden and the availability of depth pieces a very important storyline for Saturday.

This one feels like a wait-and-see heading into game day. Kelly and his staff will continue to monitor Gooden and Weeks through pregame warmups, but as of Thursday, the Tigers prepare for a possible lineup without one of their starting interior disruptors. For LSU, the hope is that careful management now keeps key contributors available for the tougher tests ahead.