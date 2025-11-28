Dominik Mysterio has come a long way in his WWE career. The legendary Rey Mysterio's son and one of the most promising talents on the roster, it was not always delightful for “Dirty Dom.” Before his run with The Judgment Day and multiple championship wins, Mysterio was still struggling to find his place on the roster.

Without much character development and just known as Rey Mysterio's son, everything changed for Dominik Mysterio at Clash at the Castle, 2022. However, long before that, his wife Marie Juliette had other things planned for him. In a recent interview posted by WWE, Dominik Mysterio revealed how his wife pushed him out of his rock bottom phase.

“I was around 260 pounds. Just lost,” Mysterio recalled. “My wife now, girlfriend at the time, she knew it, and I told her, ‘There’s this opportunity, I might go and train in Tampa for six months, but I don’t really wanna do it. I don’t wanna leave.”

“I just remember I started crying, just f**king balling up. She looks at me, and she’s like, ‘Dom, you have to go. You’ve gotta do this.'”

From around 260lbs to currently weighing at 200lbs, Mysterio has come a long way and is arguably in the best shape of his career. The push and motivation from his wife helped the former Intercontinental Champion achieve what he is today.

“Dirty Dom” has ascended from his early career in tag-team wrestling with his father to become a top singles star and potential future World Champion.

Dominik Mysterio recalls advice from his father Rey Mysterio

Article Continues Below

In an interview with SportsBoom, Dominik Mysterio broke character to reflect on some advice he once received from Rey Mysterio.

“I’ve gotten so much advice from him throughout the years,” he said. “During those early years where I was tagging with him, he would be ringside for all of my matches. It was like a cheat sheet, having a cheat code, because I would just look at him and go, ‘What’s next? What do I do?’ He would just tell me exactly what I needed to do. It’s like a cheat sheet.

“I think the best advice, I remember one time I was in there, and I got super frustrated. He just told me not to panic. He said, ‘Don’t panic. Just react.'”

Mysterio is now set to battle John Cena for the Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series: WarGames on Nov. 29, 2025.