The Week 4 SEC Power Rankings are out, and LSU still holds the top spot. Despite another sluggish offensive start against Florida, the Tigers leaned on their defense to secure a 20-10 win. It wasn’t flashy, but enough to stay unbeaten and remain No. 1 in the conference standings.

Brian Kelly, however, wasn’t exactly cheerful after the Florida game. In a postgame press conference, he snapped at a reporter who questioned LSU’s offensive struggles.

Captured on video by On3/Rivals and shared across social media, Kelly bristled at the line of questioning, emphasizing that LSU still won the game and defending his players in fiery fashion.

The heated exchange came after a tense night in Baton Rouge, where a pregame scuffle and multiple turnovers defined the matchup.

But Kelly’s mood may be improving this week, thanks to a major recruiting victory. LSU officially secured its first commitment for the 2027 class, landing four-star quarterback Peyton Houston from Evangel Christian in Cotton Valley, Louisiana.

Houston, ranked the No. 8 QB and No. 94 overall prospect by Rivals, chose LSU over heavyweights like Oklahoma and USC. At 5-foot-10 and 202 pounds, he has already shown prolific production, including a sophomore campaign with 5,170 total yards and an NFHS record 817-yard passing game. A 4.0 student as well, Houston fits the mold of both leader and playmaker.

Houston had been on LSU’s radar for over a year, with offensive coordinator Joe Sloan leading the recruitment. His weekend visit for the Florida game solidified the connection.

Houston later shared details about his tour, including time with multiple assistants and a meeting with Kelly himself to discuss standards for quarterbacks in Baton Rouge. For LSU, his commitment is a huge step toward securing long-term stability at the most important position.

Meanwhile, Kelly’s rant has already drawn comparisons to Herm Edwards' famous ”You play to win the game” press conference. Edwards even joked on SportsCenter that Kelly ”forgot the jingle” to make it iconic.

The next LSU game will be on Saturday, September 20, against Southeastern Louisiana. Still, LSU sits at 3-0 with momentum in both the present and the future.