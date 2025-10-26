LSU football has been led by 33 different head coaches including Brian Kelly. But could No. 34 arrive soon following the collapse against Texas A&M?

LSU fans chanted “Fire Kelly” during and after the 49-25 defeat Saturday against the the Aggies. Worse for Kelly? Those jeers came on his birthday.

And now, Kelly's future is indeed a Sunday topic — with ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel dropping this update.

“Sources: LSU is in discussions about Brian Kelly’s future, and that includes outreach to Kelly about his potential departure. The situation is in flux. Kelly is owed $54 million in buyout money,” Thamel posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Pete Nakos of On3/Rivals added further explosive context into the matter.

“Staff shakeup is expected at LSU,” Nakos said, with members of the staff getting sent home early per Nakos and Shea Dixon.

How LSU, Brian Kelly got here to this point

Saturday became a new low for the Kelly-led LSU team. The proud program endured their worst home defeat since 1994. The Tigers even led 18-14 at halftime before Texas A&M exploded with a 35-7 second half.

Kelly has struggled to create a national championship contender in Baton Rouge since his arrival. He once became a massive coaching coup for the Southeastern Conference (SEC) power — bolting Notre Dame (where he went 113-40 overall) for LSU. He turned the Fighting Irish into a top 10 contender again featuring one national title game appearance.

The now fourth-year LSU head coach, however, hasn't claimed an SEC title in his tenure with the Tigers. None of his LSU teams have even surpassed 10 victories each season he's been there.

College football witnessed 11 head coach jobs open already during the season. Florida and Arkansas represent two SEC schools with a head coaching opening already. Now Baton Rouge is on high alert about Kelly's future, especially with LSU no longer in the conference title hunt.