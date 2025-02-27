The LSU football team will once again need to replace their defensive line coach as Bo Davis is leaving for the New Orleans Saints. Davis was the seventh DL coach for LSU since 2020, and they will now need to hire #8.

“The #Saints are expected to hire Bo Davis to be their defensive line coach, according to a league source, adding another coach from the college ranks,” Luke Johnson said in a post. “Davis most recently worked as the DL coach at LSU and is considered one of the NCAA's better DL coaches.”

Having to hire eight different coaches at the same position in a span of five years isn't common, but that is the reality that the LSU football team is facing. Defensive line coaches do move around as they are often held by younger coaches that are climbing the ranks. These coaches are often promoted or moving around to different schools, or in the case, to the NFL.

Davis has been in the coaching game since 1995, and he started his career at LSU as a graduate assistant. He has since spent time with North Shore High School, the Miami Dolphins, Alabama, Texas, the Jacksonville Jaguars, UTSA, the Detroit Lions and now the Saints. Davis has jumped around a lot during his career, and he has had three separate stints with the Tigers.

When Davis was first at LSU as a grad assistant, he spent three seasons with the program. He made a return in 2002 and spent four seasons with the Tigers as the assistant strength and conditioning coach. This past gig with LSU was his shortest as he was with the program for only the 2024 season.

Most of Davis' experience comes as a defensive line coach as he has been in that role at seven of his last nine stops. He hasn't worked in a different position since being an intern with the Jaguars in 2016.

Davis' experience is very diverse as he has coached at the high school, college and pro levels. He has been coaching the game of football for a long time and will be bringing a lot of knowledge to the Saints.

As for the LSU football team, the Tigers need to find a replacement for Bo Davis. The good news is that the Tigers are very used to having to replace their defensive line coach, so this will be nothing new. Just another addition to the to-do list for head coach Brian Kelly amid an important offseason.