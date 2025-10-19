On Saturday afternoon, the LSU football program dropped to 5-2 on the 2025 college football season with a 31-24 road loss at the hands of the Vanderbilt Commodores. It was the second SEC loss for the Tigers following their defeat at the hands of the Ole Miss Rebels, and continued to raise questions about just how much longer the Brian Kelly era will last in Baton Rouge.

After the game, former LSU national championship-winning quarterback Matt Flynn hit the Tigers with a brutal truth bomb.

“Sometimes you lose a game you should’ve won. Sometimes you lose to worse team that just gets hot. Neither one of those things happened today,” wrote Flynn on X, formerly Twitter. “Vanderbilt is better at football than LSU right now. Tough reality, but here we are. Clark Lea is awesome and Pavia is a baller.”

Flynn also added that “I don’t have the answer peeps.. All I can do is report what I see and cheer my a** off!”

Tough times in Baton Rouge

Heading into this season, the LSU football program was viewed by many to be on the short list of teams with a legitimate chance to be a national championship contender this season.

Through one week, that seemed to be exactly the case, as the Tigers went into Clemson and knocked off the (other) Tigers to open up their season. However, Clemson has since been revealed to be an utterly awful football team, and LSU hasn't exactly stacked any signature wins this season outside of that.

The game against Vanderbilt had a chance to be just that, but ultimately, LSU's defense wasn't able to get enough stops, as has been a theme throughout Kelly's tenure in Baton Rouge.

While quarterback Garrett Nussmeier had a solid afternoon on Saturday in Nashville, he too has been somewhat of a disappointment this year as compared to his preseason Heisman Trophy hype.

In any case, LSU will look to get back in the win column next week when they host the undefeated Texas A&M Aggies.