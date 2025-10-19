LSU football will tumble in the top 25 rankings Sunday from its No. 10 ranking. Vanderbilt took down the Tigers with the epic 31-24 upset in Nashville Saturday.

The Commodores accomplished a feat not seen since 1950: Start the season 6-1 overall. Diego Pavia even sparked reactions with his Heisman Trophy pose.

Pavia still shredded a vaunted LSU defense. Which are among many reasons why LSU is most to blame for this loss.

LSU struggled getting off the field when it mattered

Pavia looked like he was losing yards and ready to take a fourth down sack. He got flushed out of the pocket and needed to backpedal.

Except the quarterback fired this first down throw — ultimately keeping the momentum on Vandy's side:

That moment again took place with Vanderbilt refusing to punt and keeping the offense on the field. LSU attempted the dagger piercing by sending the blitz on Pavia.

But the diminutive QB made LSU pay for pursuing him, then getting out-of-position to snatch him for a sack. And that wasn't the only sequence when LSU had a chance to get Vandy's punt team on the field.

Vanderbilt converted on two third down scenarios on the opening drive — including a third-and-eight. The Commodores went 6-of-13 on third downs by went 2-of-3 facing fourth down.

Diego Pavia ran through LSU

The Tigers' defensive game plan facing Pavia blew up in the end.

His legs handed LSU fits, as Pavia averaged 5.1 yards a game and scored on a 21-yard touchdown. Worse for LSU fans was watching Pavia run through arm tackles…making him look Cam Skattebo like.

He even torched LSU when the Tigers brought a free blindside rusher.

Diego Pavia keeps it and runs it in pic.twitter.com/SQS6tJA7FS — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) October 18, 2025

Article Continues Below

Pavia wasn't the only one gashing the heart of the LSU defense.

Run defense lacked for LSU

The Tigers simply looked inept facing the run.

Makhilyn Young dismantled the run defense by averaging an astonishing 16.4 yards a carry, featuring a 43-yard scamper.

MAKHILYN YOUNG MAY HAVE JUST SEALED THE WIN FOR VANDERBILT pic.twitter.com/AfIHuVCFky — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) October 18, 2025

Tre Richardson was another who ran through the visitors from Baton Rouge, hitting 7.3 yards a carry.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly watched his starting 11 allow an astonishing 239 yards. Defenses will always have a harder time winning when offenses hit past the 200-yard rushing mark.

Vanderbilt looked more dominant on line of scrimmage

Vanderbilt's RPO scheme would've never erupted if it weren't for dominating trench play.

Vandy equally looked stout against LSU's offense.

The Commodores collected five tackles for a loss — with Joshua Singh leading at 1.5. Keanu Koht and Zaylin Wood each grabbed one sack of Garrett Nussmeier — with the former never letting off his motor in grabbing the QB.

Vandy proved it can win with its own front five and four down linemen, outmuscling a team known for pummeling the trenches.