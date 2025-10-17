The No. 10 LSU Tigers may be without Whit Weeks for the Week 8 contest against the No. 17 Vanderbilt Commodores. It's said the star linebacker is dealing with a bone bruise in his ankle that he suffered back in the team's 44-31 win over Baylor in the Texas Bowl last season.

However, it sounds like he plans to at least attempt to play on Saturday. Reports indicate that Weeks, who is 20 years old, plans to participate in warm-ups and try to play in the game, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. But the odds of him playing are slim, as Whit Weeks is already listed as doubtful to play.

“Sources: LSU linebacker Whit Weeks (ankle) plans to warm up and attempt to play at No. 17 Vanderbilt. He’s considered doubtful for the No. 10 Tigers, as he’s been limited in practice and faces long odds to play. He is expected to give it a shot, as he battles a bone bruise.”

Article Continues Below

The junior linebacker is taking quite a risk in the hopes of playing against Vanderbilt. His availability will largely depend on how he manages warm-ups, but team doctors may have to step in and prevent him from seeing the field if he doesn't appear to be healthy.

Whit Weeks is a solid linebacker for LSU, as he is a key piece to the defense. In the six games he's played so far this season, Weeks has recorded 29 total tackles (13 solo), one sack, and a fumble recovery.

Considering LSU is ranked No. 10 in the nation and has five games on the schedule after the contest against Vanderbilt, it might be wise to give Weeks the time necessary to recover from the bone bruise. Regardless, he's going to attempt to play on Saturday. Look for the Tigers to provide an official update leading up to the scheduled 12 p.m. EST kickoff.