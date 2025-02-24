Miami (FL) football tight end Elijah Arroyo watched his NFL prospects take a hit during the Senior Bowl. The potential first rounder left with a knee injury, which hinders his chance to compete at the NFL Scouting Combine this week.

However, the TE prospect can still get a chance to run routes and show his catch radius. Arroyo received an important Pro Day update, via NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport Monday.

“He will be ready for his Pro Day,” Rapoport said, while adding Miami's session is set for March 24.

Arroyo can turn to that Monday March date to put his receiving skills to the test. Miami is anticipated to draw in lots of NFL scouts. Quarterback Cam Ward is the headliner of this Hurricanes class. Although Arroyo and wide receiver Xavier Restrepo are drawing their own intrigue among league teams.

Miami TE Elijah Arroyo projected to land high in 2025 NFL Draft

The tight end class isn't expected to produce a top 10 talent on night one of the draft. Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta Falcons remains the highest drafted player for his position, landing at No. 4 in the 2021 class.

Arroyo, though, is hearing first round chatter. The Hurricanes star is projected to land at No. 32 to the Philadelphia Eagles, per Bleacher Report NFL scout Dame Parson. Arroyo even has drawn comparisons to past Super Bowl-winning Eagles TE Zach Ertz. But adding Arroyo helps replace Dallas Goedert, who's entering free agency after winning Super Bowl LIX.

Many scouts and NFL personnel, however, will be curious with how Arroyo's knee will hold up. They'll scrutinize how effective his plant-and-cut ability becomes. League representatives also will watch for if his knee effects his route running.

Arroyo still leaves Coral Gables as an impact performer. He caught 35 passes for 590 yards and scored seven touchdowns off Ward's passes. Ward even made Miami history on a November touchdown pass to Arroyo. The Miami star Arroyo joins Penn State's Tyler Warren as the two most intriguing incoming rookie TE's for this '25 class.