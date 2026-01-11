The Miami football team is preparing to play in the national championship game, but still working in the transfer portal. Miami picked up a major commitment Sunday. The Hurricanes got the pledge of West Virginia transfer wide receiver Cam Vaughn.

“He led the Mountaineers in receiving last year with 541. He had 803 yards at Jacksonville State the previous year,” ESPN's Pete Thamel posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Vaughn joins a Miami (FL) team that made the College Football Playoff this season with the last at-large bid. Miami battles Indiana on January 19 for the national championship. The Hurricanes have wins in the CFP over Texas A&M, Ohio State and Ole Miss.

West Virginia had a frustrating season under head coach Rich Rodriguez. The Mountaineers won just four games on the season. West Virginia posted just two Big 12 conference wins, over Colorado and Houston.

Vaughn has nine career touchdown catches, after playing for West Virginia and Jacksonville State.

Miami still has work to do in the College Football Playoff

The Hurricanes were on the bubble when the CFP field was announced this season. Miami got a bid over Notre Dame, which enraged the Fighting Irish.

The Hurricanes have made the most of their opportunity. Miami won a true road game over the Aggies in the first round, before going to neutral sites to win games against the Buckeyes and Rebels.

“It almost seems like the tougher it gets, the better we play,” Miami head coach Mario Cristobal said after the win over Ole Miss, per Athlon Sports. “And it’s a testament to them, to their resilience, and their will.”

Miami needs just one more win to take the national championship. The Hurricanes must defeat the undefeated Indiana Hoosiers, who are the no. 1 seed in the CFP. Indiana has walked through the field so far, whipping both Alabama and Oregon.